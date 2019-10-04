What’s it like to return to the workforce in this economy?

Today’s jobs figures from the Department of Labor show that Americans are piling back into the workforce. In September, just over 80% of Americans between the ages of 25 and 54 were working. That’s the largest proportion since March 2007. That trend’s being driven disproportionately by women: Last month, 74% of women in the same age range were working — the highest number since 2001.

