Worker pay has been relatively strong, even as the economy slows and the number of new jobs created has moderated this year.
But average hourly earnings were basically flat in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, at $28.09 an hour. Meanwhile, the annual growth rate fell to 2.9% — the lowest it’s been in more than a year.
