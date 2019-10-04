Medicare can be confusing, but where there’s choice … there’s business opportunity

President Trump signed an order Thursday to expand benefits in private Medicare plans. About one third of the 60 million people receiving Medicare benefits have joined Advantage plans, run by by private insurers like UnitedHealth Group and Aetna. The order calls for improved tele-health services and access to medical savings accounts.

For consumers, there are now more factors to consider when deciding what kind of Medicare is best. It’s already a pretty complicated system to navigate, but insurance brokers are ready and waiting to help.