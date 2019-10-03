Featured Now Check Your Balance ™How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 17: F you, pay me

Oct 3, 2019
ATM withdrawal fees are getting pricier

Justin Ho Oct 3, 2019
ATM fees are at an all-time high, according to Bankrate.
It’s been getting more expensive to take out cash from an out-of-network ATM. A new survey from Bankrate found that the average charge to use an ATM that’s not run by your bank is $4.72 — a record high. And those costs are largely paid by people with lower incomes.

Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

