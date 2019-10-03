It’s been getting more expensive to take out cash from an out-of-network ATM. A new survey from Bankrate found that the average charge to use an ATM that’s not run by your bank is $4.72 — a record high. And those costs are largely paid by people with lower incomes.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.