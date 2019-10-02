The IPO industrial complex is starting to get worried

The past few months have not been kind to companies trying to go public.

Shares in Uber and Lyft are way below their debut prices. Stock in Peloton and SmileDirectClub fell by more than 10% almost as soon as they hit the public markets. And the parent company of WeWork is hitting pause on its initial public offering after potential investors got a look at its financials.



Analysts say other companies thinking of an IPO are likely to delay their plans for a while. And that has real implications for all the businesses that thrive on the IPO market.

