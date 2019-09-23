Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

The art of the organic tortilla

Sep 23, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

CBS and POC

Sep 23, 2019
Marketplace

Making the perfect tortilla

Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios Sep 23, 2019
Rick Ortega (left) and Omar Ahmed (right) are the owners of Kernel of Truth Organics.
Steven Byeon/Marketplace

Many people might think that what makes a taco great is the meat, chicken, or whatever is inside. But Rick Ortega and Omar Ahmed tend to disagree; they’re champions of the soft tortilla, made with corn.

The certified organic corn. (Steven Byeon/Marketplace)

Ortega and Ahmed are the founders of Kernel of Truth Organics, a tortilleria — a company that makes and sells tortillas — in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights.

A stack of fresh tortillas. (Steven Byeon/Marketplace)

The pair say they’re focused on quality rather than quantity. Since 2014, Kernel of Truth Organics is the only known tortilleria in Los Angeles making tortillas from certified organic corn. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

