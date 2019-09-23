Making the perfect tortilla

Many people might think that what makes a taco great is the meat, chicken, or whatever is inside. But Rick Ortega and Omar Ahmed tend to disagree; they’re champions of the soft tortilla, made with corn.
Ortega and Ahmed are the founders of Kernel of Truth Organics, a tortilleria — a company that makes and sells tortillas — in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights.
The pair say they’re focused on quality rather than quantity. Since 2014, Kernel of Truth Organics is the only known tortilleria in Los Angeles making tortillas from certified organic corn.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
