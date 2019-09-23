Making the perfect tortilla

Many people might think that what makes a taco great is the meat, chicken, or whatever is inside. But Rick Ortega and Omar Ahmed tend to disagree; they’re champions of the soft tortilla, made with corn.

The certified organic corn. (Steven Byeon/Marketplace)

Ortega and Ahmed are the founders of Kernel of Truth Organics, a tortilleria — a company that makes and sells tortillas — in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights.

A stack of fresh tortillas. (Steven Byeon/Marketplace)

The pair say they’re focused on quality rather than quantity. Since 2014, Kernel of Truth Organics is the only known tortilleria in Los Angeles making tortillas from certified organic corn.

