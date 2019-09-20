Impossible Burger slides into grocery stores

Southern California shoppers can now buy and cook their own Impossible Burgers. The plant-based beef doppelgänger makes its grocery store debut Friday at Gelson’s, an upscale chain of supermarkets. Impossible Foods’ stated goal is to make animal meat superfluous in the next 15 years, but the company will first need to convince home cooks to pick up its ground beef substitute at the grocery store. Can it?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.