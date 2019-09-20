Impossible Burger slides into grocery stores

Southern California shoppers can now buy and cook their own Impossible Burgers. The plant-based beef doppelgänger makes its grocery store debut Friday at Gelson’s, an upscale chain of supermarkets. Impossible Foods’ stated goal is to make animal meat superfluous in the next 15 years, but the company will first need to convince home cooks to pick up its ground beef substitute at the grocery store. Can it?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.