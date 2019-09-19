Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

How an oil company pivots to video games

Sep 19, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,008 Episodes
Marketplace 3,931 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,637 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 147 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 111 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 16 Episodes

When interest rates drop, savers feel the pinch first

Justin Ho Sep 19, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The potential to earn in a savings account has gone down with interest rate cuts. Above, a Chase Bank in New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Now that the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the second time this year, and with the average interest rate for a savings account at 0.1%, the potential to earn much of anything in a savings account is pretty bleak.

In an environment where rates are falling, banks feel pressured to lower the interest they charge for loans — and also the interest they pay depositors. But when the Federal Reserve lowers rates, savers are usually the first to feel the impact.

Click the audio player above for the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Give NOW

Stay sharp on the economy— donate TODAY to get your own pithy pencil pack for just $5/month!