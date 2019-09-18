Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Premium rockin' in the stream world

Sep 18, 2019
Less than zero

Sep 17, 2019
Senate subcommittee considers whether giant tech companies have too much power

Erika Beras Sep 18, 2019
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The antitrust panel of the Senate Judiciary Committee met this week to discuss whether tech companies like Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon have too much power and are getting enough federal oversight.

