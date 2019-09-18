Why the battle over fuel standards might be irrelevant for automakers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
President Trump today announced his administration will roll back a waiver that allowed California to set its own auto emissions standards. This move, while long expected, will almost certainly unleash a legal battle between California and the White House. But regardless of what happens amid all the legal turmoil, bigger market forces are shaping the car market.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.