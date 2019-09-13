Millions of renters in California would have new protections against eviction under a rent control measure passed by the state assembly this week. Governor Gavin Newsom still needs to sign the bill for it to become law, but has supported the measure. Among other things, it limits the reasons landlords can evict tenants. In some cases, it would require landlords to pay up to one month’s rent for tenants to relocate.

