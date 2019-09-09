If you travel for work, you know the dreaded feeling of completing your expense report. Filling them out is tedious and requires the kind of energy one might not be able to muster after returning from a long business trip. Plus, all those plane rides and meal receipts can be tough to keep organized.

Sue Shellenbarger writes the “Work & Family” column for the Wall Street Journal, and her latest piece focuses on the various ways employees tackle their expenses. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about his own expense reporting habits, and what these habits reveal about workers.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.