Marketplace Morning Report

A report shows how food can tell us about the U.S. economy

Sep 4, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

How to protect yourself from scams … according to a former scammer

David Brancaccio, Rose Conlon, and Daniel Shin Sep 4, 2019
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Frank Abagnale attends the Broadway opening night of "Catch Me If You Can" at the Neil Simon Theatre on April 10, 2011 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Do you worry about getting tripped up by a phishing email or a fake IRS call? Or are you confident that you can detect would-be scammers? According to former con artist turned fraud expert Frank Abagnale, it doesn’t matter. Criminals are getting more sophisticated, meaning anyone could be the next fraud victim — regardless of age, intelligence or occupation.

Abagnale joined Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio to talk about how you can protect yourself against scams, which is the subject of his new book, “Scam Me If You Can: Simple Strategies to Outsmart Today’s Rip-off Artists.”

For more tips on how to prevent you and your loved ones from being scammed, check out our Brains & Losses series.

Click on the player above to hear the full interview

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

