How to protect yourself from scams … according to a former scammer

Do you worry about getting tripped up by a phishing email or a fake IRS call? Or are you confident that you can detect would-be scammers? According to former con artist turned fraud expert Frank Abagnale, it doesn’t matter. Criminals are getting more sophisticated, meaning anyone could be the next fraud victim — regardless of age, intelligence or occupation.

Abagnale joined Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio to talk about how you can protect yourself against scams, which is the subject of his new book, “Scam Me If You Can: Simple Strategies to Outsmart Today’s Rip-off Artists.”

For more tips on how to prevent you and your loved ones from being scammed, check out our Brains & Losses series.

Click on the player above to hear the full interview