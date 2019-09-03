Why has it taken so long for the Oscars to embrace stunts?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
In Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt plays the role of a stunt double to a famous actor portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s rare for a film to focus on a stunt performer, even though they are integral to films. Their contributions to the film industry have been enjoyed by audiences since the the earliest days of the medium.
Despite that, many stunt performers haven’t had much recognition in return. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has never given an award for best stunt work before. But with the popularity of action-packed films and a declining audience for awards shows, could including stunt performers help the Oscars? “Marketplace” host Molly Wood spoke to Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri about what it might take for that to happen.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.