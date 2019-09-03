Hiring slows, most of all in industries hit by tariffs

On more than one occasion, President Trump has said that tariffs on Chinese goods will create jobs in the U.S. In a tweet back in July, he said: “Tariffs are a great negotiating tool, a great revenue producer and, most importantly, a powerful way to get companies to come to the USA and to get companies that have left us for other lands to COME BACK HOME.” But there are signs the opposite is happening.
Nationwide, hiring has been slipping, and some observers think it’s partly because businesses are pulling back as a result of tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding the trade war. Other factors include the slowing German and Chinese economies. But the hiring slowdown doesn’t appear to be pulling the country into recession and the service sector of the economy is still hiring at a healthy, though slightly slower, pace.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.