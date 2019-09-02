Hurricane Dorian isn’t just menacing coastal cities

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas this weekend and continues to threaten the U.S. Models are predicting that the storm could hit Georgia and the Carolinas later this week. Mandatory evacuations took place for coastal cities in South Carolina today.
But there are a number of inland communities along Dorian’s path that are also vulnerable if the storm makes landfall. Some of those cities and communities have less-resilient temporary housing stock and many residents can’t afford insurance coverage. Many are still recovering from the damage from earlier severe storms.
