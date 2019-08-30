New tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin Sept. 1
A new round of U.S. tariffs of 15% on a wide range of goods from China is set to begin on Sept. 1. The list of targeted imports includes televisions, smartwatches and footwear. We take a look at some of the ramifications.
