The Trump administration proposed reversing Obama-era rules limiting methane, a greenhouse gas, on Thursday. The EPA’s announcement said the proposed rule change removes regulatory duplication and “would save the oil and natural gas industry $17-$19 million a year.” But given methane’s role in exacerbating climate change, the proposal is likely to face lawsuits from environmental groups and others who say the government should be doing more — not less — to curtail methane emissions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.