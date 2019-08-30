Environmental groups prepare for fight over methane proposal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Trump administration proposed reversing Obama-era rules limiting methane, a greenhouse gas, on Thursday. The EPA’s announcement said the proposed rule change removes regulatory duplication and “would save the oil and natural gas industry $17-$19 million a year.” But given methane’s role in exacerbating climate change, the proposal is likely to face lawsuits from environmental groups and others who say the government should be doing more — not less — to curtail methane emissions.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.