Marketplace Morning Report

Examining the $572M decision against Johnson & Johnson

Aug 27, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,957 Episodes
Marketplace 3,913 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,620 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 143 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 12 Episodes

KFC debuts non-meat wings, nuggets

Scott Tong Aug 27, 2019
Customers line up to buy Kentucky Fried Chicken in Beijing, China.
Teh Eng Koon/AFP/Getty Images)

Amid the craze in burgers made from non-meat protein substitutes, KFC is joining the action with veggie-based “chicken.” For now, KFC will only offer the fake chicken at a single outlet in the Atlanta area.

The move comes as many chains are upping their meatless offerings: Beyond Meat plans to offer non-meat “meatballs” at Subway. And Impossible Foods, following supply shortages at restaurant partners offering Impossible Burgers, now says it is fully stocked to meet demand.

Still, several analysts suggest non-meat supply chains are still learning how to scale up.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

