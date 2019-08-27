Amid the craze in burgers made from non-meat protein substitutes, KFC is joining the action with veggie-based “chicken.” For now, KFC will only offer the fake chicken at a single outlet in the Atlanta area.
The move comes as many chains are upping their meatless offerings: Beyond Meat plans to offer non-meat “meatballs” at Subway. And Impossible Foods, following supply shortages at restaurant partners offering Impossible Burgers, now says it is fully stocked to meet demand.
Still, several analysts suggest non-meat supply chains are still learning how to scale up.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
