California law puts home cooks in the gig economy

A new California law lets cooks sell food from their home with a home kitchen permit. The allowance goes beyond typical items sold at farmers markets, permitting the sale of perishable food direct to customers, with a few exceptions: it has to be cooked and sold on the same day (and raw oysters are forbidden).
Although some opponents worry about exposing Californians to food-borne illness, supporters of the law say it could provide an economic boost to some households and bring culinary diversity to small communities. So far, only Riverside County has opted in. Other counties are expected to opt in soon.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.