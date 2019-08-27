Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Examining the $572M decision against Johnson & Johnson

Aug 27, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,957 Episodes
Marketplace 3,913 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,620 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 143 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 12 Episodes

California law puts home cooks in the gig economy

Larry Buhl Aug 27, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Meghan McConaghy serves up tacos at her home in West Vale, California. She was one of the first people in the state to obtain a microenterprise home kitchen permit to sell her food.
Larry Buhl

A new California law lets cooks sell food from their home with a home kitchen permit. The allowance goes beyond typical items sold at farmers markets, permitting the sale of perishable food direct to customers, with a few exceptions: it has to be cooked and sold on the same day (and raw oysters are forbidden).

Although some opponents worry about exposing Californians to food-borne illness, supporters of the law say it could provide an economic boost to some households and bring culinary diversity to small communities. So far, only Riverside County has opted in. Other counties are expected to opt in soon.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story