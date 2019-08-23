Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace

What makes the dollar strong?

Aug 23, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

States, phone companies reach deal to block robocalls

Andy Uhler Aug 23, 2019
Is there a way to stop those annoying robocalls?
Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Attorneys general of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia have signed a pact with the major telecom companies to trace and intercept the annoying — and fraudulent — robocalls that are a bane of our hyper-connected existence. But the source of most of those calls isn’t big telecom, some experts say.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

