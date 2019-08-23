Equal Pay Day for black women marks a persistent wage gap

A black woman earning a median salary last year would have caught up to the white man’s median pay last year … just yesterday. Black women earned 61 cents for each dollar their white male counterparts earned last year, according to analysis from the National Women’s Law Center.
Historically, women have worked in lower-paying occupations, especially black women. For Latina women, the gap is even wider. Women are also more likely to drop out of the workforce for stretches to care for relatives or children. But even accounting for those differences, and comparing similar jobs, education and experience levels, researchers find persistent wage gaps for women of color.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.