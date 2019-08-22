Wall Street awaits Fed Chair Powell’s Friday speech for signs of further rate cuts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make his first public remarks since lowering interest rates in July at this week’s annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole. With economic indicators pointing toward a global slowdown, Wall Street will be parsing every word for signs that the Fed could lower interest rates again. But the event is not designed to preview short-term actions. It’s more of an international discussion among the “who’s who” for monetary policy.

