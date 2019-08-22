Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Who says we need to have a recession?

Aug 22, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,948 Episodes
Marketplace 3,911 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,617 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 143 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 12 Episodes

Condo loan qualifications loosened as FHA eases crisis-era restrictions

Ben Bradford Aug 22, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A "For Sale" sign in the front yard of a D.C. home.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Condos are more complicated investments than single family homes; multiple owners share responsibility for rooftops, decks, plumbing and electric wiring. Over the past decade, the Federal Housing Administration has required entire buildings to be certified before buyers could get a loan for a unit. The requirement was prompted by defaults that piled up during the financial crisis. Starting in October, the FHA is loosening qualifications for loans for prospective buyers of individual condos. That will add risk but could help with a national housing crisis.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story