Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Even back-to-school season has its influencers now

Aug 16, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,936 Episodes
Marketplace 3,907 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,613 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 142 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 11 Episodes

Housing starts dip for the third straight month

Erika Beras Aug 16, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A construction worker builds the frame for a new home in Rodeo, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

According to the latest monthly report from the Commerce Department, there was a slight uptick in new single-family home construction in June and a decline in multi-family housing. This is in part driven by high labor costs due to low unemployment, tariffs on construction materials and general uncertainty as to where the economy’s headed.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story