Alibaba sees bridging the online and in-store experience as a way to spur growth
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is set to report earnings Thursday. In the midst of the U.S. trade war with China and a slowing economy there, Alibaba has focused on bringing more retailers into its ecosystem.
“They want the experience for consumers to be the same whether online or in a store,” said Gil Luria, director of research at DA Davidson. The problem is that it’s more expensive to run stores than it is to run a website. “What it means for their business right now is much lower margins.”
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.