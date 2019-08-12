The children’s sneaker industry is worth $10 billion a year, and Nike is aiming to bypass traditional retail stores in that market and go directly to consumers with a new subscription service called Adventure Club.
Designed for kids ages two to 10, parents would pay from $20 a month to get four pairs of shoes a year, up to $50 a month for 12 pairs. Other subscription services in the clothing sector are also expanding into the kids clothing market. But do kids really need that many shoes a year? That may be a deciding factor for some parents.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
