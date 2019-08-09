Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Trouble saving money? Let your boss help.

Aug 9, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,921 Episodes
Marketplace 3,901 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,608 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 141 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 10 Episodes

Now that Uber and Lyft are public, the public may pay more

Erika Beras Aug 9, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A car that drives for both Uber and Lyft is seen on Park Avenue in New York City in March, 2019.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Uber and Lyft, the two big competing ride-sharing companies, posted lower-than-expected revenue in their respective earnings reports this week. Each went public earlier this year. As the companies adjust to their new status, they may find that the financial pressure of being beholden to shareholders could mean changes in pricing strategies and branding.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story