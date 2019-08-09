Now that Uber and Lyft are public, the public may pay more
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Uber and Lyft, the two big competing ride-sharing companies, posted lower-than-expected revenue in their respective earnings reports this week. Each went public earlier this year. As the companies adjust to their new status, they may find that the financial pressure of being beholden to shareholders could mean changes in pricing strategies and branding.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.