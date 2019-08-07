Bond market signals economic slowdown, or worse

There is no perfect economic crystal ball, but the bond market often gives a indication of where the economy is heading. And lately, the bond market has been warning of a potential recession on the horizon. As investors have moved out of riskier assets into so-called safe havens, like Treasurys and even gold, bond prices have been rising and yields falling, especially for longer-term bonds.
