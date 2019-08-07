Featured Now Online RadicalizationGun violence in the workplaceBrexitHow We Survive

Marketplace

Back-to-school season, already?

Aug 7, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Retraining day

Aug 6, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Bond market signals economic slowdown, or worse

Tracey Samuelson Aug 7, 2019
Traders work after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 7, 2019 in New York City. Wall Street stocks finished little changed, following a choppy session as a plunge in treasury bond yields early in the day underscored worries about a weakening global economy.
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

There is no perfect economic crystal ball, but the bond market often gives a indication of where the economy is heading. And lately, the bond market has been warning of a potential recession on the horizon. As investors have moved out of riskier assets into so-called safe havens, like Treasurys and even gold, bond prices have been rising and yields falling, especially for longer-term bonds.

