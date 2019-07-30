Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 124: It's time to pay attention to TikTok

Jul 30, 2019
Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,897 Episodes
Marketplace 3,894 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,600 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 140 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 8 Episodes

A slow housing market picked up in June

Ben Bradford Jul 30, 2019
A home for sale in Batavia, Illinois, a suburb outside of Chicago.
Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

Theoretically, Americans should be buying homes. The economy’s strong, wages are growing, and mortgage interest rates are low.

Instead, pending home sales — as tracked by the National Association of Realtors — have declined for 17 straight months.

Until last month.

In June, pending home sales were up 1.6% over the same time last year. The uptick varied from region to region; the biggest jump was in the West, which saw a 5.4% increase, month on month.

But real estate agents around the country report buyers snapping up homes as soon as they come on the market, pushing up prices. They also report that there isn’t enough housing stock to satisfy demand.

