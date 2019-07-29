Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

A retired chef finds a new sense of purpose

Jul 29, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,893 Episodes
Marketplace 3,892 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,599 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 139 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 8 Episodes
Trade showdown

Trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials to resume

Andy Uhler Jul 29, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross attend a US and China comprehensive Economic Dialogue in July 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are set to resume trade negotiations with Chinese officials in Shanghai on July 30, according to White House officials.

Last week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he didn’t expect any “grand deal” to come out of the talks, but that negotiations were ready to move forward.

James Green, the top trade official at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing until earlier this year, said U.S. negotiators need to realize that China’s consumers are now buying much more Chinese stuff than even five or 10 years ago. He says there are plenty of other destinations for Chinese goods.

“I think there’s a miscalculation on some in the U.S. that look at China’s trade-weighted GDP and say: ‘Oh, China’s desperate for an agreement.’ I don’t see the macro situation quite that way,” said Green.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Trade showdown
Tags in this Story