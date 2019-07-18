How Away became a billion-dollar luggage brand

Away launched four years ago after co-founders Jen Rubio and Steph Korey set out to disrupt the luggage industry. A direct-to-consumer business model and creative branding strategy helped them reach a $1.4 billion valuation in May. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal recently sat down with Rubio, Away’s chief brand officer.
“When I say we make luggage, I say that in the way that Nike just ‘made’ a running shoe, back in the day. Or that Lululemon just ‘made’ a yoga pant. But what they really made is this brand that’s cultivated a community of very, very loyal advocates — people who will talk about your brand, and your product, and really be the fuel for the growth …
… When we think about what we’re going to do over the next few years, what we’re focused on is: how do we create a community of travelers who tell us what they want? We thoughtfully design and create these things that they’re talking to us about. ”
