Uber has teamed up with a company called Cargo to launch a shopping app for Uber riders. While they’re in the car, riders will be able to buy electronics, luggage and makeup. In exchange, they’ll get certain deals, like 10% cash back on Uber rides. Think SkyMall, but for Uber. It’s an old marketing technique: selling to a captive audience.

Drivers get a 25% cut of the items sold, an incentive for them to sell products to passengers. But is that really the experience customers are looking for when they’re on the move?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.