Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The cost of living (in Shanghai)

Jul 17, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,870 Episodes
Marketplace 3,885 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,591 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 138 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 107 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 6 Episodes

Racial disparities in home appreciation values may perpetuate a homeownership gap

Tracey Samuelson Jul 17, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A line of new houses in Ontario, California.
David McNew/Getty Images

The homeownership rate among African Americans peaked in 2004, according U.S. Census Bureau data. It’s fallen about 17% since then to a record low in the first quarter of 2019 to about 41%.

And according to new research out this week from the Center for American Progress, homes in African American neighborhoods also don’t appreciate at the same rate as those in predominantly white neighborhoods, which may help perpetuate a racial gap in homeownership.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now