Racial disparities in home appreciation values may perpetuate a homeownership gap
The homeownership rate among African Americans peaked in 2004, according U.S. Census Bureau data. It’s fallen about 17% since then to a record low in the first quarter of 2019 to about 41%.
And according to new research out this week from the Center for American Progress, homes in African American neighborhoods also don’t appreciate at the same rate as those in predominantly white neighborhoods, which may help perpetuate a racial gap in homeownership.
