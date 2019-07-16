Camping is more popular than ever, thanks to … millennials
Recent survey data from the campground chain Kampgrounds of America, or KOA, shows that more people are pitching tents, rolling out sleeping bags and firing up their RVs than ever.
The survey found that more than 78 million households in the United States camped in some form in 2018, a new all-time high. And that’s mostly thanks to millennials.
Megan Barber wrote about this trend for Curbed. She spoke with Marketplace host Amy Scott about why more millennials are camping these days.
