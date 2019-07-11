Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Marketplace

What it really means when legislation "pays for itself"

Jul 11, 2019
Corner Office from Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Working 9 to 9

Jul 10, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

How much influence does the market have on the Fed’s rate decision?

Kimberly Adams Jul 11, 2019
The New York Stock Exchange as seen in December 2018 in Downtown Manhattan.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

It seems all but certain that a rate cut is coming soon — maybe even by the end of this month. In a way, the “underlying fundamentals” of the U.S. economy don’t necessarily dictate a rate-cut decision right now. But the market seems to have already factored a rate cut in.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

