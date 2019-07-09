Why European regulators are scrutinizing digital advertising auctions
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Personalized ads — whether you like them or not — are a regular part of the online experience these days, as publishers like Google collect more data about our clicking, streaming and spending habits and sell it to advertisers. But you may not know that advertisers are competing to get that data in an online auction that lasts just seconds.
But in recent months, that practice has been questioned and challenged by United Kingdom and Irish privacy regulators. Kai Ryssdal spoke to Patience Haggin of the Wall Street Journal who wrote about how this process is facing increased scrutiny in Europe and why.
Click on the player above to hear the full interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!