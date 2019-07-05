Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Marketplace Morning Report

Happy Big 2-5, Amazon!

Jul 5, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Amazon’s 1994 launch offered “proof of concept” for e-commerce

Ben Bradford Jul 5, 2019
An Amazon company timeline starts with the founding in 1994 at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 1, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Exactly 25 years ago today, a company called “Cadabra” (as in Abracadabra) incorporated in Washington State. A few months later it would change its name to Amazon. A quarter-century later, it’s the world’s largest retailer, worth almost a trillion dollars, with side businesses that stretch across industries, while thousands of brick-and-mortar stores have closed around the U.S.

