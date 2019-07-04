President Trump tweeted that the July 4 celebration in Washington is “looking to be really big.” It’s also looking to be really expensive.

The tanks and flyovers of military planes Trump ordered — and his presence at the celebrations at all — add greatly to the expense. The Trump administration wouldn’t answer questions about the price tag for today’s festivities. But it can cost more than $10,000 an hour to fly just one of the Blue Angels’ jets. Then there’s the tab for moving tanks. And Washington D.C. has to pick up the tab for any extra police costs.