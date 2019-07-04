Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

President Trump’s July 4 events in Washington, D.C. come at a cost

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jul 4, 2019
A Bradley Fighting Vehicle arrives as preparations are made for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, July 3, 2019, which will feature flyovers by the Blue Angels, an airplane used as Air Force One, as well as military demonstrations and a speech by Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted that the July 4 celebration in Washington is “looking to be really big.”  It’s also looking to be really expensive. 

The tanks and flyovers of military planes Trump ordered — and his presence at the celebrations at all — add greatly to the expense. The Trump administration wouldn’t answer questions about the price tag for today’s festivities. But it can cost more than $10,000 an hour to fly just one of the Blue Angels’ jets. Then there’s the tab for moving tanks. And Washington D.C. has to pick up the tab for any extra police costs.

