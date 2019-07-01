Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

California restricts ammunition sales

Jack Stewart Jul 1, 2019
A box of .45-caliber ammunition. Buyers in California will be subject to extra checks on ammunition.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ammunition sellers in California have had a busy weekend. Shoppers have been stocking up on bullets ahead of a new state law that comes into effect Monday. Proposition 63 requires ammo buyers to show ID and pass a background check. Critics say it’s infringing on constitutional rights.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

