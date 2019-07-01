According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, airlines took in more than a billion dollars in baggage fees in just the first three months of this year. As more and more airlines are charging for checked bags, consumers are getting creative to avoid extra fees. Flyers can travel lightly or use loyalty programs or airline credit cards to avoid fees. That leaves infrequent, long-distance and family travelers paying most of the extra baggage fees.

