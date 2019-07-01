According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, airlines took in more than a billion dollars in baggage fees in just the first three months of this year. As more and more airlines are charging for checked bags, consumers are getting creative to avoid extra fees. Flyers can travel lightly or use loyalty programs or airline credit cards to avoid fees. That leaves infrequent, long-distance and family travelers paying most of the extra baggage fees.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!