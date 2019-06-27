Telemundo’s flagship news broadcast, “Noticias Telemundo,” will co-moderate the second evening of the Democratic debates on Thursday. These debates mark the first time a Spanish-language outlet has co-hosted a Democratic primary debate. The move says a lot about how critical the demographic has become to prospective candidates. The presence of Telemundo’s audience means the debates are also a platform for the candidates to directly address issues that are important to Latino voters, like pay and the economy.

