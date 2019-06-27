Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 3: Home/work

Jun 27, 2019
For the first time, Spanish-speaking voters can tune in to Telemundo for Democratic primary debates

Renata Sago Jun 27, 2019
Democratic presidential hopeful former US Representative for Texas' 16th congressional district Beto O'Rourke prepares for an interview in the Spin Room after participating in the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Telemundo’s flagship news broadcast, “Noticias Telemundo,” will co-moderate the second evening of the Democratic debates on Thursday. These debates mark the first time a Spanish-language outlet has co-hosted a Democratic primary debate. The move says a lot about how critical the demographic has become to prospective candidates. The presence of Telemundo’s audience means the debates are also a platform for the candidates to directly address issues that are important to Latino voters, like pay and the economy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

