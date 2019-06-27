Marketplace helps you stay financially responsible all year, now we need YOUR help to keep our budget on track.
Donate NOW to help us hit our target of 2,500 Marketplace Investors by June 30!
Pending home sales improved slightly in May, meaning more offers were accepted but not finalized on existing homes than the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors. But compared to the same month a year ago, pending sales were down for the 17th month in a row. One explanation: rising home prices. A separate report out Thursday from Attom Data Solutions found that a median-priced house in a growing number of markets is unaffordable for a typical household. Still, that leaves a quarter of markets affordable, including cities like Houston, Detroit and Philadelphia.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Just over 1,300 donors to go to meet our fiscal year-end goal!
Donate any amount by June 30 to keep public service journalism going strong.