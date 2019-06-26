The first Democratic presidential debates begin tonight, and some of the most high-profile candidates are making college debt a major focus of their campaigns. Senator Elizabeth Warren proposed a student loan forgiveness plan in April, and Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a proposal this week. But progressive economists dispute who would benefit most from erasing higher-education debt.

