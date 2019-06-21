Looking for a great deal?
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India next week to discuss the two countries’ security partnership, but it comes as their trade partnership is fraying. Last year, the United States slapped tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum. India then restricted American e-commerce companies like Amazon. This month, the U.S. stripped the country of a special trade status, and India retaliated this week with new tariffs on American fruits and nuts. While not directly related to the trade dispute, Pompeo’s visit could help smooth it over.
