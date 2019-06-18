Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Marketplace

Facebook wants to bring cryptocurrency to a billion people

Jun 18, 2019
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

What does it take to establish yourself in a “winner-take-all” economy?

Kai Ryssdal and Daniel Shin Jun 18, 2019
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The American job market has changed considerably in recent years, due to big macro-economic factors, like technological development and globalization, as well as the changing manner in which workers chart their career trajectories.

New York Times senior economics correspondent Neil Irwin attempts to tackle that issue in his book, “How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World.”

Irwin recently spoke with Kai Ryssdal about what it takes to navigate and succeed in a modern job market that demands increased technological literacy and a collection of complementary skills.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

