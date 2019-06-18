Looking for a great deal?
The American job market has changed considerably in recent years, due to big macro-economic factors, like technological development and globalization, as well as the changing manner in which workers chart their career trajectories.
New York Times senior economics correspondent Neil Irwin attempts to tackle that issue in his book, “How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World.”
Irwin recently spoke with Kai Ryssdal about what it takes to navigate and succeed in a modern job market that demands increased technological literacy and a collection of complementary skills.
