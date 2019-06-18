The economy is good and mortgage interest rates are low — two data points that would typically suggest a robust housing market. But analysts and the industry itself aren’t as bullish as they normally would be with these economic conditions. Tuesday’s release of new Census Bureau data will give insight into how many homes builders broke ground on, and how many building permits they were issued.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.