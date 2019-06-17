Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

This Spanish "ghost town" can be yours for $100K

Jun 17, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
The Uncertain Hour
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,804 Episodes
Marketplace 3,862 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,569 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 132 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 2 Episodes

The child poverty rate today is the same as in 1990

Marielle Segarra Jun 17, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Children play as a woman, a member of the Navajo Nation, fills bottles of water at a public tap on June 05, 2019 in Thoreau, New Mexico.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

More than 13 million children live below the poverty line in America, according to an annual report out today from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. That’s 18% of children in the U.S., the same percentage as almost 30 years ago. The poverty rate for African-American and American Indian kids remains substantially higher: 33%. Childhood poverty can have long-lasting effects.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
donate now

Take Marketplace with you everywhere: get our fanny pack when you donate $60.
This is a limited time offer – act now!