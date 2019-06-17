More than 13 million children live below the poverty line in America, according to an annual report out today from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. That’s 18% of children in the U.S., the same percentage as almost 30 years ago. The poverty rate for African-American and American Indian kids remains substantially higher: 33%. Childhood poverty can have long-lasting effects.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.