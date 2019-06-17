Back in May 2018, Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal visited Columbus, Georgia, to get a better understanding of what manufacturing in America looks like today.

During that trip, we met Ed Boyd and George Boyd Jr., brothers who are fifth-generation owners and managers of Goldens’ Foundry and Machine Co. Their family established their manufacturing business in 1882. Goldens’ makes cast-iron parts for heavy-duty trucks; farm equipment and tractors; mining; oil and gas; and road and bridge construction. They also have a direct-to-consumer division making cast-iron barbecue grills and fire pits.

We checked back in with George to see how business has been doing since we last spoke one year ago.

“From about the time you left last year, things just really kept booming forward, and so we had our busiest sales year ever. And, I think, worked more overtime and experienced maybe more challenges than we’ve had recently.”

Additionally, Goldens’ added 100 employees to its team.

