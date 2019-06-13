Despite a strong economy, the federal deficit continues to grow
A growing economy typically means shrinking deficits, but a new report from the U.S. Treasury Department shows the government spent $740 billion more than it took in from October to May — almost the entire federal deficit of the previous budget year.
Last month’s deficit looks even worse than it would due to a timing quirk: June 1 fell on a Saturday, so more benefits were paid in May. But experts say tax cuts in 2017 and increased spending have contributed to an unprecedented fiscal gap over the past eight months.
