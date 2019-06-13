Featured Now The Uncertain HourWorkplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableAnxiety Index®Brains and Losses

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 1: When money makes it weird

Jun 13, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,798 Episodes
Marketplace 3,859 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,567 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 132 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 2 Episodes

Despite a strong economy, the federal deficit continues to grow

Ben Bradford Jun 13, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An October 18, 2018 photo shows the seal of the US Treasury in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

A growing economy typically means shrinking deficits, but a new report from the U.S. Treasury Department shows the government spent $740 billion more than it took in from October to May — almost the entire federal deficit of the previous budget year.

Last month’s deficit looks even worse than it would due to a timing quirk: June 1 fell on a Saturday, so more benefits were paid in May. But experts say tax cuts in 2017 and increased spending have contributed to an unprecedented fiscal gap over the past eight months.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
give now

Donate today to ensure a bright future for Marketplace – and get our limited edition sunglasses!

Marketplace Tech
Tech 6/14/19
Marketplace Tech
Looking back at what the movie WALL-E has to say about how we live
LISTEN Download
Marketplace Tech
Are YouTube's excuses for its terrible content finally wearing thin?